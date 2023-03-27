It is time for non-Jews to embrace Zionism to fulfill its biblical vision

Is Zionism relevant for non-Jews in the current days?

In order to answer this question, it is important to understand the history of the Zionist movement and its achievements until today from a bird’s eye view.

Zionism as an organized Jewish national movement was founded by Theodor Herzl in August 1897, when he convened the first Zionist Conference in Basel Switzerland in the presence of Jews from 16 countries.

The movement’s central aim was the re-establishment of a Jewish national home in the location of the ancient Biblical land of Israel by facilitating Jewish return from the diaspora.

Fifty years and nine months later, on May 14, 1948, the Zionist Movement attained its goal with the creation of the State of Israel. The state had a population of 600,000 Jews from many different countries around the world. The fulfillment of the Biblical prophecy was only at the beginning.

In the War of Independence, Israel suffered the loss of no less than 6,000 of its citizens.

From its very creation, the country was dominated by two opposing forces: growth and war. Within five years from the birth of the state, the population had more than doubled; at the same time, Israel’s sovereignty was constantly threatened by the Arab states surrounding it.

After the establishment of the state, the Zionist movement focused on three major goals – Aliya, development and security.

Nineteen years after its establishment, Israel achieved its greatest victory in the nation’s history. Israel’s population of two million was surrounded by 200 million Arab Muslims who were determined to wipe out the Zionist nation from the face of the earth. For months, Israel’s Foreign Minister Abba Eban was running around the world begging our allies to help the young state survive.

In response to the apparent mobilization of its Arab neighbors, Israel staged a sudden preemptive air assault that destroyed more than 90 percent of Egypt’s air force on the tarmac. A similar air assault incapacitated the Syrian air force. Within three days the Israelis had achieved an overwhelming victory on the ground, capturing the Gaza Strip and all of the Sinai Peninsula up to the east bank of the Suez Canal.

An eastern front was also opened when the Jordanian forces began shelling West Jerusalem – disregarding Israel’s warning to King Hussein to keep Jordan out of the fight – only to face a crushing Israeli counterattack. Israeli forces drove the Jordanians out of East Jerusalem and most of the West Bank.

Israel’s eternal capital Jerusalem was once again united after 2000 years of exile.

In July 1980, the Knesset passed the Jerusalem Law as part of the country’s Basic Laws, declaring Jerusalem the unified capital of Israel. On December 6, 2017, US President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital city of the State of Israel and announced his plan to move the American embassy to the city.

Based on all of this – Israel being a flourishing state and Jerusalem its united capital – what is on the agenda for the future of Zionism?

In my view, in order to answer this question, it is crucial to not only look at history but also understand the spiritual meaning of this phenomenon.

In Genesis 12, Hashem, God Almighty, calls upon Abraham – at the time still called Abram – and promises to give him the land of Canaan, to make him into a great nation, to bless him, and to make his name great. All these promises were meant to serve one major goal – so that he would be a source of blessing for all nations.

Later Hashem takes Abraham’s descendants, the People of Israel, out of Egypt in order to bring them into their land so they can follow His Torah and serve as a kingdom of Priests for the nations.

In the next chapters of the Hebrew Bible, it is described how the People of Israel do not stand up to God’s expectations and are therefore sent to exile.

Again and again, prophecy highlights the goal for this process: so that the Jewish people shall serve as a Light onto the nations and raise the banner of Hashem on Zion His Holy Mountain – The place He chose to rest His Divine Presence.

After 2000 years, the People of Israel have returned to their homeland after understanding that exile is not only a punishment but a sin as well. Zionism as a national movement called upon the Jewish People to come back to their homeland. Now that we are here in a flourishing state with a united Jerusalem as its capital – the time has come to fulfill our destiny!

Zionism must now become a global movement. Many Christians refer to themselves as Zionists by helping the People of Israel in their homeland. However, this is merely a continuation of Zionism as a national Jewish movement.

When I speak of the Global Zionist Movement, I refer to something entirely different. Just like there is no journalism without journalists and no tourism without tourists, there can be no Zionism without Zion.

In the Bible, Zion specifically refers to “Zion – My Holy Mountain” (Psalm 2 verse 6).

The call for Global Zionism is a call to create a movement for the nations whose goal is to turn Zion into a house of prayer for all nations, so that together we can raise up the banner of “Hashem is One and His Name is One”.

The fulfillment of Global Zionism is when “from Zion comes out the Torah and the word of Hashem from Jerusalem.” (Isaiah 2:3)

We are called to join forces and make this breakthrough in order to complete the biblical dream of Zionism.