Netanyahu expected to freeze judicial reforms amid mass civil disobedience

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to deliver a speech on Monday morning after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets Sunday night to protest his firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Netanyahu sacked Gallant on Sunday night after the latter called for a halt to the government’s judicial reform initiative in a televised address to the nation.

After the announcement, mass demonstrations took place across the country with protesters in Tel Aviv blocking the Ayalon Highway in both directions before being dispersed by mounted police and water cannons. The road reopened to traffic hours after it was cleared.



Netanyahu and his political allies held emergency meetings throughout the night. The premier is expected to publicly address the calls to stop the legislative push for judicial reform and the firing of Gallant.

President Isaac Herzog, in a statement following the protests, called for an immediate halt to the legislative process.



“Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes. I appeal to the prime minister, members of the government, and members of the coalition: There are harsh and painful feelings. The entire nation is rapt with deep worry. Our security, economy, society—all are under threat,” Herzog said.

The president continued: “The whole people of Israel is looking at you. The whole Jewish people is looking at you. The whole world is looking at you.

“For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the necessary responsibility, I call on you to halt the legislative process immediately. I appeal to the leaders of all Knesset factions, coalition and opposition alike, to place this country’s citizens above all else and to act with courage and responsibility without further delay. Wake up now! This is not a political moment; this is a moment for leadership and responsibility,” Herzog said.

A mass demonstration is planned in front of the Knesset on Monday afternoon.

On Monday morning, MK Simcha Rothman, the chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, was convening a meeting for the final committee votes on the bill to change the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, part of the coalition’s legal overhaul program.