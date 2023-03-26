A Rally for the Biblical Heartland in the heartland of America

The Israel Guys, Hayovel’s media branch, is running a series of rallies in the heartland of America focused on promoting the Biblical heartland of Israel.

“The world is against Israel’s right to live, settle and thrive in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria,” reads the website of the initiative. “If you support Israel’s Heartland, the time has come to gather together with one voice to support the Jewish people’s right to their homeland.”

Admission is free but pre-registration is recommended as they are quickly filling up. The first rally will be held on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. On Tuesday, a rally will be held in Houston, Texas, and a third will be held in Dallas, Texas.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re trying to start a movement of people in the pro-Israel world that publicly and explicitly stands with and supports Judea and Samaria,” Luke Hilton, Hayovel’s media director told Israel365 News. “It is surprising how many pro-Israel groups go to great lengths to avoid mentioning Judea and Samaria.”

“In so many ways, Judea and Samaria are where the fight for Israel’s existence is being fought. The Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement specifically targets the Biblical heartland and right now, the fight against terrorism is being fought in Samaria.”

Hayovel is a partner of Israel365 and has a solid connection to Samaria in particular. Located in Har Bracha, the mountain from which the Jews heard the blessings before entering the land, Hayovel has been bringing Christian volunteers to work in the vineyards of Samaria for 15 years.

Jews living in the region of Har Bracha must pass through the Arab village of Hawara to travel to Jerusalem. There have been three shootings in the past month by Palestinian terrorists in Hawara.

“Eighty percent of the Bible takes place in Judea and Samaria and they should be especially significant to Christians,” Hilton said. “There is a passage in the New Testament which relates Jesus’ last words to his followers. He tells them to witness in Jerusalem and in all of Judea and Samaria and then to go to the rest of the world. Christians can actually do this by going to Judea and Samaria.”

Hilton explained that the battle is being fought through language and terminology.

“The media refers to it as the West Bank or the occupied territories,” Hilton said. “Both are inaccurate terms intended to erase the Biblical names of the places.”

To combat this misinformation, Hayovel is selling t-shirts that depict a map of Judea and Samaria with the names of significant sites in the regions.To register or find out more information, go to the Israel Guys website.