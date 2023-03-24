New ADL ‘audit’ finds 2022 had highest levels of antisemitism in 44 years

The 3,697 antisemitic incidents stateside that the Anti-Defamation League recorded in 2022 represent a 36% increase over the 2,717 it tracked in 2021 and “the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.” That’s according to the ADL’s newly released annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2022.

“This is the third time in the past five years that the year-end total has been the highest number ever recorded,” the ADL stated in an executive summary.

The “dramatic increase” of antisemitism in 2022 is not attributable to any single ideology or cause, according to the ADL. (The ADL has faced criticism for being too partisan and for political bias in the past.)

The ADL reported increases across all the audit’s major categories: antisemitic harassment (up 29%), antisemitic vandalism (up 51%) and antisemitic assaults (up 26%). Just four of the 111 assaults involved a deadly weapon, with one fatality.

“Notably, visibly Orthodox Jews were targeted in 53% of the assault incidents nationally,” the ADL recorded. “This year, no assaults perpetrated against the Jewish community resulted in mass casualties.”

Agudath Israel of America tweeted that it is “deeply concerned by the ADL’s report of a sharp increase in antisemitic attacks in 2022. Particularly noteworthy is the ADL’s finding that the majority of antisemitic attacks targeted visibly Orthodox Jews.”

In a statement, Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, called the report “sadly, not surprising.”

“It confirms the lived reality of too many American Jews today,” he stated. “Of course, the Orthodox Jewish community who outwardly display their Judaism were targeted at higher rates. We want to ensure this factor is not overlooked as we fight for our community’s right to freely and safely practice their faith.”