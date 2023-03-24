Subscribe
New website lists events and resources celebrating Israel’s 75th year

March 24, 2023

 The new website “Celebrating Israel at 75” is a resource providing information about communal celebrations of Israel’s 75th anniversary in the United States.

The site also features information about the founding of Israel, as well as graphics and resources for organizations, communities and educators.

Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, begins on the evening of April 25 and continues the following day, which coincides with the Hebrew date of the Jewish state’s establishment on the 5 Iyar. (The English date for the establishment of the modern-day State of Israel was May 14, 1948.)

 The website is a project of the National Coordinating Council for Israel at 75, a joint initiative of the American Zionist Movement and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

“Celebrating Israel at 75” logo. Credit: israel75usa.org.

