Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Ivanka Trump criticized on social media for Western Wall visit

He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey.

Deuteronomy

26:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 20, 2023

< 1 min read

Ivanka Trump received a barrage of hateful criticism on social media after she posted an Instagram picture of herself in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday, captioned: “Sunrise prayers at the Western Wall.”

Ivanka, 41, the daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump and wife of Jared Kushner, who served in the Trump administration as a senior adviser, is a convert to Judaism. Her Hebrew name is Yael.

She is visiting Israel with her family.

Her post led to a thread of invective, with comments such as, “Its [sic] Palestine not Israel,” “From the River to the Sea Palestine Will be Free,” and “Palestine not Israel whether you accept it or not its [sic] Palestine.”

Many simply wrote: “Free Palestine.” One said: “I’m pretty sure she’s doing it for the photo, she doesn’t know what she’s doing.”

Some remarked on the tone of the comments in the Instagram thread, “Uh oh, here comes the hoard with their red black white green [PLO] flag pretending it [Palestine] exists” and “The angry Islamist comment section.”

Still others appeared to criticize her for converting to Judaism. They wrote: “I pray that you’re teaching your kids about Yeshua, Jesus, the Son of God, Savior, and King of all Kings,” “Hail Christ,” “Christ is king,” and “Jesus is not about this.”

There were, however, many who praised her, with the post garnering 146,618 likes.

Share this article

Related articles

On Passover, a Temple Mount Convention aims to show Prophecy in action

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Mother of two young terror victims gives birth to a son five weeks after attack

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Netanyahu to request Italy recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital during Rome visit

JNS

JNS

Hungary moving embassy to Jerusalem—report

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .