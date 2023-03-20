Ivanka Trump criticized on social media for Western Wall visit

Ivanka Trump received a barrage of hateful criticism on social media after she posted an Instagram picture of herself in Jerusalem’s Old City on Friday, captioned: “Sunrise prayers at the Western Wall.”

Ivanka, 41, the daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump and wife of Jared Kushner, who served in the Trump administration as a senior adviser, is a convert to Judaism. Her Hebrew name is Yael.

She is visiting Israel with her family.

Her post led to a thread of invective, with comments such as, “Its [sic] Palestine not Israel,” “From the River to the Sea Palestine Will be Free,” and “Palestine not Israel whether you accept it or not its [sic] Palestine.”

Many simply wrote: “Free Palestine.” One said: “I’m pretty sure she’s doing it for the photo, she doesn’t know what she’s doing.”

Some remarked on the tone of the comments in the Instagram thread, “Uh oh, here comes the hoard with their red black white green [PLO] flag pretending it [Palestine] exists” and “The angry Islamist comment section.”

Still others appeared to criticize her for converting to Judaism. They wrote: “I pray that you’re teaching your kids about Yeshua, Jesus, the Son of God, Savior, and King of all Kings,” “Hail Christ,” “Christ is king,” and “Jesus is not about this.”

There were, however, many who praised her, with the post garnering 146,618 likes.