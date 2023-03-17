Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

The Israel Guys Filmed the Vandalism in Huwarrah (**REVEALING FOOTAGE**)

Video Manager

Video Manager

March 17, 2023

< 1 min read

The media has a weird obsession with hating Jews. It’s almost like a cult. Even when two Jewish boys are murdered, point blank, execution style, the media only lasted about five hours before pouncing on a weak story built on propaganda and lies that claimed that hundreds of violent settlers descended on the town where their brothers were killed and committed pogroms similar to the Holocaust. Less than two weeks after the terrorist attack that left Hallel and Yagel Yaniv dead, The Israel Guys went back to the Arab village of Huwarrah to survey the exact damage that was done to the town by the supposed “pogroms” committed by “violent settlers”. Today’s program is EYE-OPENING.

Share this article

Related articles

Did PALESTINIAN TERRORISTS Hide in Ambulances in Jenin?

Video Manager

Video Manager

Helping children heal from terrorism

Video Manager

Video Manager

What is it like for Arabs living in Israel?

Video Manager

Video Manager

The Israel Guys Go Inside the Palestinian Village of Hawara

Video Manager

Video Manager

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .