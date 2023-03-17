The Israel Guys Filmed the Vandalism in Huwarrah (**REVEALING FOOTAGE**)

The media has a weird obsession with hating Jews. It’s almost like a cult. Even when two Jewish boys are murdered, point blank, execution style, the media only lasted about five hours before pouncing on a weak story built on propaganda and lies that claimed that hundreds of violent settlers descended on the town where their brothers were killed and committed pogroms similar to the Holocaust. Less than two weeks after the terrorist attack that left Hallel and Yagel Yaniv dead, The Israel Guys went back to the Arab village of Huwarrah to survey the exact damage that was done to the town by the supposed “pogroms” committed by “violent settlers”. Today’s program is EYE-OPENING.