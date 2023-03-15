Families of Tel Aviv terror victims ask to pray for their loved ones

The families of the two young Israeli men seriously wounded in the terror attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday have asked the public to pray for their loved ones.

On Thursday night, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Dizengoff Street, wounding three people. Michael Osdon was moderately injured. Rotem Mansano, age 34, and Or Asher, age 32 were severely wounded and have been fighting for their lives in Ichilov Hospital. Both victims were sedated and breathing through a respirator.

An urgent appeal for prayers from the families of Or and Rotem. The two men were shot in last week’s terror attack and their conditions have grown more dire.



Praying for a full and speedy recovery for Or ben Natalie and Rotem ben Mazal. pic.twitter.com/cpXR827FTF — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 12, 2023

“We are optimistic and believe in the ability of this nation to come together,’ the families said to the media. “We thought we would stop and ask everyone to stop and say a personal prayer.”

In Jewish tradition, prayers for healing are said by adding the name of the sick person and the name of their mother. In this case, their names are Or Ben (the son of) Natalie and Rotem Ben (the son of) Chava (Eve).

The families have requested that these prayer be recited:

“אֵל נָא רְפָא נָא לָהּ” – וְתִשְׁלַח רְפוּאָה שְׁלֵמָה לְחוֹלֵי עַמֶּךָ

וּבִפְרָט לאור בן נטלי ורותם בן חוה אֵל נָא רְפָא נָא לָהֶם

וְהַעֲלֵה אֲרוּכָה וּמַרְפֵּא לְכָל תַּחֲלוּאֵיהֶם וּלְכָל מַכְאוֹבֵיהֶם

וּתְשִׁיבֵם לְאֵיתָנֵיהֶם בְּקָרוֹב

וְתִשְׁלַח לָהֶם מְהֵרָה רְפוּאָה שְׁלֵמָה מִן הַשָּׁמַיִם

רְפוּאַת הַנֶּפֶשׁ וּרְפוּאַת הַגּוּף

כִּי אֵל מֶלֶךְ רוֹפֵא נֶאֱמָן וְרַחֲמָן אָתָּה

“Please, God, heal her (Numbers 12:13)” – and send complete healing to the sick of your nation.

And especially for Or Ben Natalie and Rotem Ben Chava, may God heal them

And a long life and a cure for all their illnesses and for all their pains.

And You will restore them soon

And send them healing from above

Healing of the soul and healing of the body

For God, the king, are faithful and merciful.