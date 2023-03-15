Advertisement
Mother of two young terror victims gives birth to a son five weeks after attack

You spread a table for me in full view of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; my drink is abundant.

Psalms

23:

5

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

March 15, 2023

Devora Paley, the mother of two young boys murdered last month in a Palestinian terrorist attack, gave birth to a son on Wednesday morning. This is the family’s tenth child. 

Yaakov Yisrael Paley, age 5, and his brother, Asher Menahem Paley, age 7, were murdered on February 10 by a Palestinian terrorist who drove his car into a crowded bus stop in Ramot, Jerusalem. 

“We believe that just as He gave them to us with love, He also took them from us with love,” the mother told Channel 12 News as she mourned her sons.

 “Now they are together up above,” she told the Ynet news site. “In life and in death, they were inseparable.”

An older brother was lightly injured in the attack. The boys’ father, Avraham Noah Paley, age 42, was seriously injured in the attack and was in a coma for two weeks following the terrorist attack. On Monday, he was released from the hospital and visited the graves of his two sons for the first time. 

Alter Shlomo Lederman, a 20-year-old yeshiva student who married just two months earlier, was also murdered in the attack.

