Advertisement
Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Cohen blasts EU foreign-policy chief for comparing Palestinian terror with IDF ops

and I am very angry with those nations that are at ease; for I was only angry a little, but they overdid the punishment.

Zechariah

1:

15

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

March 15, 2023

< 1 min read

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sharply criticized E.U. foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell for equating Palestinian terror attacks with operations undertaken by the Israel Defense Forces.

“There is no place for comparisons and creating a balance between Israeli terror victims and Palestinian terrorists supported by the Palestinian Authority,” Cohen told Borrell, according to a statement release by the Foreign Ministry.

Borrell, who serves as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, wrote in an article last week on the commentary site Project Syndicate that “violence on the part of Israeli settlers in the West Bank is increasingly threatening Palestinian lives and livelihoods—almost always with impunity.”

“Moreover, Israeli military operations frequently cause civilian Palestinian deaths, often without effective accountability; illegal settlements are expanding on occupied land; and the delicate status quo concerning Holy Sites is eroding,” he wrote.

Cohen also told Borrell that the European Union should refrain from interfering in internal political issues—a reference to the ongoing fight over judicial reform in Israel.

He added that the E.U.’s positions on Israel continue to be biased and demanded that the E.U. take into account Israel’s complex security reality.

Similarly, in a press conference on Monday with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Cohen asked his counterpart to work to prevent European involvement in Israel’s domestic matters and in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The E.U. spokesperson’s office declined to comment on the matter.

Share this article

Related articles

Bill repealing Disengagement Law in northern Samaria passes first reading

JNS

JNS

Israel365 launches campaign to save unborn babies in Israel

Israel365

Israel365

Israel’s first conservative TV news channel sees ratings spike

JNS

JNS

Biden State Department giving funds to anti-government protests in Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .