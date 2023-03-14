Advertisement
Knesset Bible Caucus brings together Jews and Christians in their love for Jerusalem

And the many peoples shall go and say: “Come, Let us go up to the Mount of Hashem, To the House of the God of Yaakov; That He may instruct us in His ways, And that we may walk in His paths.” For instruction shall come forth from Tzion, The word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.

Isaiah

2:

3

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

March 14, 2023

< 1 min read

After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic travel restrictions, the 25th Bible caucus took place on Tuesday morning at the Jerusalem Hall in the Knesset in Jerusalem, bringing together Christians and Jews to study the Bible both religions revere. 

The event was organized by co-chairmen MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionist Party), MK Michael Biton (Israel Resilience Party), along with the former caucus leader and MK (Likud) Rabbi Yehudah Glick, head of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation. The study was focused on the verse “For instruction shall come forth from Tzion, The word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.” 

The verse is repeated twice in the Bible: first by Isaiah (2:3) and also by Micah (4:2).

The learning session was especially poignant as it was held in the seat of the government in the eternal capital just two months before Israel’s 75th Independence Day.

The two MKs spoke about the verse, as did representatives from both faiths. The guests included Rabbi Yakov Nagen the Director of the Blickle Institute for Interfaith Dialogue, Dr. Juergen Buehler President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, Bishop Glenn Plummer the “Bishop of Israel” for the Church of God in Christ (COGIC), and his wife Dr. Ruth Pauline Plummer. Rev. Jim Garlow and his wife, Rosemary Schindler Garlow, came to the event after visiting several nations to advocate for Israel. They presented Ohad Tal with flags from the nations as a show of support for Jerusalem.

Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz gave a speech calling for unity in the face of mass protests over judicial reforms proposed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s newly formed government.The event culminated in a spirited version of the Hebrew song based on the verse, “Ki Mitzion Tetze Torah” (Out of zion will go Tora) and Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem.

