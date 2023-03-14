In the next 75 years, Israel needs to focus on ushering in the Spiritual Redemption

Israel365 Founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz offered this speech during a Prayer Breakfast with political and religious leaders organized at the Knesset on Tuesday.

Knesset Members Michoel Biton and Ohad Tal, Rabbi Yehuda Glick, Ambassador Thaweeta and our incredible Christian friends,

Thanks to Hashem’s guiding hand, the Jewish People have achieved unimaginable accomplishments over the past 75 years, for which we must celebrate.

We have resettled our ancient homeland, revived our holy language, and shifted our center of gravity from exile to Eretz Yisrael – all precisely promised long ago in the Torah.

We have the privilege of gathering today in the seat of Jerusalem’s government in the City that David first made the capital of the Jewish People, 3,000 years ago.

Thanks to Hashem, we have miraculously built all the basic infrastructure in recent decades and are lacking nothing physical in what was a barren wasteland not long ago.

Friends we must ask ourselves

What does the future hold?

What is Israel’s primary task over the next 75 years?

All that remains for the Jewish People to accomplish nationally is to shift from our preoccupation with building our Physical Redemption, to using the same determination and self sacrifice to focus on ushering in the Spiritual Redemption.

If we look into the Torah, over the next 75 years, we can shift the State of Israel from the most criticized and misunderstood country to the most beloved nation in the world.

Isaiah 2 and Micah 4 outline four distinct steps for the coming Spiritual Revolution:

Transforming Jerusalem into the global headquarters of Torah – כִּ֤י מִצִּיּוֹן֙ תֵּצֵ֣א תוֹרָ֔ה וּדְבַר־יְהֹוָ֖ה מִירוּשָׁלָֽ͏ִם׃

Religious reconciliation between Jews and the Amim Rabim, the Nations of the world – וְֽהָלְכ֞וּ עַמִּ֣ים רַבִּ֗ים וְאָֽמְרוּ֙ לְכ֣וּ ׀ וְנַעֲלֶ֣ה אֶל־הַר־יְהֹוָ֗ה אֶל־בֵּית֙ אֱלֹהֵ֣י יַעֲקֹ֔ב וְיֹרֵ֙נוּ֙ מִדְּרָכָ֔יו וְנֵלְכָ֖ה בְּאֹרְחֹתָ֑יו

Justice, Fairness and equity for the Jewish People among the Nations – וְשָׁפַט֙ בֵּ֣ין הַגּוֹיִ֔ם וְהוֹכִ֖יחַ לְעַמִּ֣ים רַבִּ֑ים

True peace on earth by replacing warfare with cooperation – וְכִתְּת֨וּ חַרְבוֹתָ֜ם לְאִתִּ֗ים וַחֲנִיתֽוֹתֵיהֶם֙ לְמַזְמֵר֔וֹת לֹא־יִשָּׂ֨א ג֤וֹי אֶל־גּוֹי֙ חֶ֔רֶב וְלֹֽא־יִלְמְד֥וּ ע֖וֹד מִלְחָמָֽה

It is obvious in these days of great political protests and turmoil, that while Israel still has dangerous external enemies, our only existential threat is our lack of achdut, unity.

Over the past 75 years, our secular led country has blessed us with great physical strength.

However, many of us here would agree that by placing the Torah to the side, we as a Nation are on a dangerous path towards irreparable division as a People.

In Israel’s 75th year, we are at a major crossroads and turning point, and despite the loud protests outside, this new government inside this building, represents an optimistic era where our glorious future will be even greater than our miraculous past.

At today’s first Knesset Bible study with Jewish and Christian leaders in several years, we are here to encourage you Knesset Members of the new government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu with the strongest coalition of Torah observant Jews.

In the coming generations, with the help of God, the population of Torah observant Jews, will only increase in number, influence and responsibility.

It will be the Jews who love the Torah, who must demonstrate great creativity in overcoming our internal malaise and Sinas Chinam in order to achieve the blessings in Isaiah 2 and Micha 4.

We have to scale up the Torah revolution to inspire all Israelis with the beauty of Shabbat and Chagim and love for the entire Land of Israel, especially the Temple Mount and Yehuda v’Shomron, Judea and Samaria.

We must demonstrate to all our brothers and sisters in Tel Aviv the blessings that a Torah culture and lifestyle offers the entire Jewish People and the world.

As Religious Jews, we must look into the Torah and govern Israel with the highest standards of Education, Health, Prosperity and most importantly, safety and security.

By maintaining Israel’s economic and military superiority according to the wisdom of the Torah, Israel will finally be able to move from its secure place as the most criticized country in the world, until we finally earn the respect of the world and are elected as the most beloved nation in the world!

With Hashem’s help over the next 75 years, with the help of our Gentile friends in this room, Israel can – and must – fulfill the remainder of our historic destiny to become the world’s leading spiritual superpower, a light unto the nations, a kingdom of priests and holy people – an Ohr Lagoyim, mamlechet kohanim and goy kadosh. Amen.