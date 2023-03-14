Israel365 launches campaign to save unborn babies in Israel

According to data by the Health Ministry of Israel, in 2021, over 16,000 pregnancies were terminated in public medical facilities in the country, a number consistent with that of previous years and not including abortions carried out in private clinics. Some pro-life organizations in the country state that the number of abortions carried out in Israel every year reaches 35,000.

In order to save these babies and support their mothers, Israel365 has launched a campaign to provide them with their needs

“Israelis value life,” highlights Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz. “In fact, Israel has the highest birth rate of any developed country in the world. That’s because we take this Bible verse very seriously: ‘God blessed them, and God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply, fill the earth and master it…’ (Genesis 1:28)’.

“How can a people so dedicated to the Bible get so many abortions? It’s simple: financial and social pressure,” he points out.

Israeli law requires women who seek to terminate their pregnancy to submit a request to an abortion committee. In the first trimester, the request is approved when the mother is below 18, above 40, or unmarried. In addition, it is also approved when the baby may have a physical or mental defect, when the pregnancy is a result of unlawful sexual intercourse, or when it could endanger the mother’s life or cause her physical or psychological harm.

The most recent data released by the Health Ministry showed that some 17,384 requests for an abortion were submitted to the ministry and 99.5% were approved. However, several hundred mothers had a change of heart and chose to keep their child.

For Israel365, offering all Jewish mothers the opportunity to keep the life growing in their womb is a top priority.

“Every year, over 3,000 unborn Israeli babies are saved by pro-life activists and organizations,” says Rabbi Weisz. “They do it by simply removing the financial fears and pressure so many pregnant women experience. By giving them free medical care, counseling, baby supplies, career guidance, direct financial assistance, and two years of post-birth support.”

For the sake of their mother and their unborn babies, on Sunday Israel365 organized a virtual prayer event led by Rabbi Akiva Gersh.

If you wish to join the fight to save unborn children in Israel, click here.