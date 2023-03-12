Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israeli Air Force joins ‘Red Flag’ exercise over Nevada

The horse is readied for the day of battle, But victory comes from Hashem.

Proverbs

21:

31

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 12, 2023

2 min read

Israeli fighter jets will be seen flying above the Nevada desert on Sunday, which marks the start of a two-week “Red Flag” training exercise, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The U.S. and Israeli air forces will conduct daily drills involving nearly 100 aircraft. The exercise is being run out of Nellis U.S. Air Force Base, located approximately 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Nellis has hosted the event since 1975, and this version will end on March 24, with special arrangements made for the Israeli visitors to fly on Sunday instead of Saturday due to Shabbat, according to the base.

There are three iterations of the exercise annually, according to the base. One is U.S.-exclusive, one is open only to “Five Eyes” participants (Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States), while the third welcomes “an expanded roster of international allies and partners.”

Training exercises will include playing out various combat scenarios, including intercepting enemy aircraft, low-altitude flights and flying in areas protected by surface-to-air missile systems. In addition, an American KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft will conduct a midair refueling of an Israeli Air Force F-35I “Adir” fighter jet.

According to the Israeli military, this year’s exercise will mark the first time that IAF F-35I “Adir” and F-15I “Ra’am” aircraft will fly over U.S. territory—seven F-35Is and two F-15Is.

“Red Flag” follows January’s “Juniper Oak” joint exercise with the IDF and U.S. Central Command, which took place in Israel and the eastern Mediterranean Sea. According to the Israeli military, it was the largest exercise conducted with CENTCOM, whose territory includes the Middle East.

CENTCOM expanded its area of responsibility to include Israel on Sept. 1, 2021, taking over from the European Command (EUCOM) in a change announced during the final days of the Trump administration.

Despite its location in the Middle East, Israel had been part of EUCOM’s area of responsibility for several decades, largely to avoid friction between Israel and Arab militaries. However, with deepening ties between Israel and several Arab countries, coupled with growing threats from Iran, a need for better coordination between Israeli and American forces in the region was deemed necessary.

Share this article

Related articles

Saudi Arabia seeks US security assurances in exchange for Israel ties

JNS

JNS

Father of Taylor Force: Biden’s handling of PA ‘pay-for-slay’ is “upsetting”

JNS

JNS

Biden State Department giving funds to anti-government protests in Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Smotrich apologizes for Huwara remarks ahead of US trip

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .