Christian Children’s Art Contest: “What Israel Means to Me” 

The Genesis 123 Foundation is hosting an art contest for children to celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary. The contest invites Christian children, ages 5-17 years old around the world to create a pictorial representation of what Israel means to them, personally. Entries must be submitted online by May 14, 2023 by age (5-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13-17). On June 7, the results of a panel of prominent judges will be announced, first, second, and third place for each age group. All entries will be evaluated by a diverse variety of judges, Jews and Christians, around the world.

Special prizes will be offered to winners in each age category, along with winning entries being displayed online, in live exhibits, in print, as well as being shared in the media, telling a broad story of how and why Israel is important to Christian children.

Proceeds from “What Israel Means to Me” will support orphans and at-risk youth in Israel, giving the children who participate from around the world the opportunity to connect with and bless their peers in Israel.

Registration must be completed online and entries must be submitted, by the child’s parent or guardian no later than May 14, 2023. After registering, you will receive information about the address to which all original entries must be sent, postmarked no later than May 17, 2023.