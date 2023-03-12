Terrorism update

Israel is in the midst of an ongoing wave of terror. In the last week, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on a crowded Tel Aviv street, a bomb was discovered on a bus in Beitar, and a terrorist armed with pipe bombs attacked a farm in Samaria. A two-year-old girl succumbed to wounds sustained in a suspected ramming attack. And almost every night saw attacks targeting IDF troops.

Shooting Attack in Tel Aviv Wounds three

A Palestinian terrorist opened fire in a crowded street in Tel Aviv, wounding three Israelis. One of the victims is in critical condition. The terrorist was shot and killed by security forces at the scene. Hamas claimed the terrorist as a member.

Sweets handed out in Jenin following a terror attack in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/7m48QNVfIf — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) March 9, 2023

The IDF arrived at the home of the Tel Aviv terrorist overnight on Thursday to map out the home for demolition. During the operation, terrorists hurled multiple bombs and dozens of Molotov cocktails and rocks at the Israeli forces, who responded with live fire. At least one terrorist was shot and wounded.

At the same time, IDF troops operating in Tulkarem came under attack by terrorists who shot at the soldiers and threw fire bombs. Later that night, terrorists carried out a drive-by shooting attack on the IDF force in Tulkarem.

No IDF soldiers were wounded in any of these incidents.

Beitar Illit: Bus bomb

On Thursday evening, police sappers defused a bomb discovered on a Beitar Illit bus. The passengers were alerted to the danger when black smoke began billowing from the bag. The person who placed the bag on the bus had already exited.

On Friday night, the IDF arrested the terrorist believed to have planted the bomb and four others in connection with the bomb.

On Sunday night, a number of armed men fired at a Special Forces Golani Reconnaissance Unit patrol that was in a military position near the Jit intersection in Samaria. The IDF forces returned fire, killing three of the terrorists. A fourth terrorist surrendered. No IDF injuries were reported.

Attack on a farm in Samaria

A Palestinian terrorist armed with multiple improvised explosives (IED) and a knife was neutralized by a farmer as he attempted to carry out an attack on the Dorot Illit Farm in Samaria on Friday morning. He threw two bombs, one of which exploded, and ran toward the farmer, yelling ‘Allahu Akhbar’ (Allah is greater). An additional ten bombs were discovered in the area after the attack.

Missile attack destroys Iranian military facility in Syria

On Sunday night, missiles targeted Masyaf in Hama, a province in western Syria, targeting weapons depots belonging to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and Iran-backed militias. The facility was reportedly destroyed. Syrian media claimed that the missiles were fired by the IDF.

2-year-old girl dies from suspected ramming attack

On Saturday, a two-year-old Israeli girl succumbed to wounds suffered in a suspected ramming attack one week earlier. Hadar Noga Lavi, and her mother, Idit Lavi, were driving on Route 60 near Ofra in Samaria when a car, driven by a Palestinian man, swerved into their lane. The mother saw this and tried to avoid the collision but the car driven by the Palestinian pursued her until the two vehicles collided. The Palestinian driver was killed in the collision.

“He didn’t hesitate,” Idit told Arutz Sheva. “He had a very clear goal, and after the car stopped flipping over, a group of Arabs gathered around him and told him ‘congratulations.’”

“I was certain they were going to finish the job and lynch me. I called Magen David Adom in a hysterical panic. I told them we were in a crash and they are going to kill us.”