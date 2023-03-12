Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israeli man fights for his life after being wounded in Tel Aviv terror shooting

Heal me, Hashem, and let me be healed; Save me, and let me be saved; For You are my glory.

Jeremiah

17:

14

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 12, 2023

3 min read

Or Asher, 32, was fighting for his life on Friday after undergoing surgery for a bullet wound to the neck sustained during a terror attack the previous night in Tel Aviv.

He was critically wounded when 23-year-old Palestinian Mutaz al-Khawaja, a Hamas member from the town of Ni’lin beyond the Green Line, opened fire outside a cafe on the corner of Dizengoff Street and Ben-Gurion Street in the heart of the coastal city.

The terrorist also shot Rotem Mansano, 34, who on Friday remained in serious condition following surgery. The third shooting victim, Michael Osdon, 36, suffered mild to moderate wounds and was receiving treatment along with the other two men at Ichilov Hospital.

The three Israeli friends were on their way to a wedding when they were attacked by Al-Khawaja, who initially fled the scene while firing at other people before being killed in a shootout with police officers.

An image of the shooter who fired on Israeli civilians near a cafe on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023. Source: Screenshot.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers overnight on Thursday arrested two relatives of al-Khawaja during operations in Ni’lin. They also mapped al-Khawaja’s house for potential demolition, according to the military.

During the operation, Palestinians targeted the troops with explosives devices and Molotov cocktails. The soldiers responded with fire and identified one hit.

No Israelis were injured in the exchange.

On Friday, two Arab Israelis turned themselves in for driving al-Khawaja to perpetrate the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said from Italy, where he was meeting with leaders on Thursday, that “there has been another terror attack in the heart of Tel Aviv. We send our hopes and our wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and we strengthen the security forces who are fighting terrorists this night and every night.”

He added that “we will continue to build our nation and deepen our roots, and to build our common future as brothers and sisters.”

Last April, three Israelis were killed in a terror attack on Dizengoff Street, a popular thoroughfare full of shops, restaurants and bars.

The attack on March 9 is the latest in a wave of terrorism to strike Israel.

On Feb. 26, a Palestinian attacker gunned down brothers Hallel Menachem and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv while they were driving near the village of Huwara in Samaria.

The next day, Palestinian terrorists killed Israeli-American Elan Ganeles near the Beit Ha’arava Junction close to Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

Earlier in February, a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood claimed the lives of Yaakov Israel Paley, 6; his brother, Asher Menachem Paley, 8; and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman. Three days later, Israeli soldier Staff Sgt. Asil Sawaed, 22, died from wounds sustained in a terrorist attack at a checkpoint to Shuafat in Jerusalem.

On Jan. 27, seven people were killed and several others were wounded in a terrorist shooting rampage at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood.

Share this article

Related articles

Syria: Three wounded in Israeli strikes in Tartus and Hama provinces

JNS

JNS

Palestinian terrorist armed with pipe bombs neutralized in mid-attack

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israeli forces detonate explosive device on bus near Beitar Illit, search for suspect

JNS

JNS

Three people wounded, one critically, in terror shooting in Tel Aviv

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .