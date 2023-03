On Friday morning, an Israeli farmer in Samaria shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist armed with knives and improvised explosive devices (IED). The terrorist threw two IEDs as he entered the Havat Dorot Illit farm near the settlement of Karnei Shomron, shouting ‘Allahu Akhbar’ (Allah is greater). The terrorist pulled out a knife at which point the farmer shot and killed him. One IED exploded. At least ten more explosives were discovered in the area.