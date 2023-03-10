Father of Taylor Force: Biden’s handling of PA ‘pay-for-slay’ is “upsetting”

The aftermath of the murder of U.S.-Israeli citizen Elan Ganeles has brought renewed focus to the Palestinian Authority Martyrs Fund, whose compensation to those convicted of terrorism against Israelis and Israeli targets, and their families is commonly known as “pay for slay.”

Stuart Force, whose son Taylor—a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran—was murdered in 2016 on a study trip in Jaffa, knows all about payments for killers and their families. The Taylor Force Act, H.R.1164, passed the House in 2017 and became law the following year as S.2946, the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act.

“I hate to see this going on,” Force told JNS of Ganeles’s killing. “It is an emotional time compounded by this rise of terrorism we are seeing in Israel, and here we see yet another victim.”

After former President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law, Washington suspended hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for the P.A. and the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The Biden administration has reversed those decisions.

David Simpkins, a former U.S. Army officer and close friend of the late Force, told JNS that the Taylor Force Act was “a huge wake-up call.”