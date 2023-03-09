Three people wounded, one critically, in terror shooting in Tel Aviv

Three people were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in the heart of Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

According to the Magen David Adom emergency medical service, three men were shot next to a cafe on the corner of Dizengoff Street and Ben-Gurion Street in central Tel Aviv.

The victims were rushed to the nearby Ichilov Hospital, with one in critical condition.

Police said that the terrorist was neutralized.

An image of the shooter who fired on Israeli civilians near a cafe on Dizengoff Street, March 9, 2023. Source: Screenshot

The attack Thursday night is the latest in a wave of deadly terrorism to strike Israel.

On Feb. 26, a Palestinian attacker gunned down brothers Hallel Menachem and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv while they were driving near the village of Huwara in Samaria.

The next day, Palestinian terrorists killed Israeli-American Elan Ganeles near the Beit Ha’arava Junction close to Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

Earlier in February, a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood claimed the lives of Yaakov Israel Paley, 6; his brother, Asher Menachem Paley, 8; and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman. Three days later, Israeli soldier Staff Sgt. Asil Sawaed, 22, died from wounds sustained in a terrorist attack at a checkpoint to Shuafat in Jerusalem.

On Jan. 27, seven people were killed and several others were wounded in a terrorist shooting rampage at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood.