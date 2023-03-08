Subscribe
Study The Bible
Paratrooper critically wounded by terrorist returns to his unit

You need not fear the terror by night, or the arrow that flies by day,

Psalms

91:

5

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

March 8, 2023

< 1 min read

Six weeks after being shot and critically wounded by a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem, Lt. Nadav Weinberg put on his uniform and joined his unit, the 202nd Paratrooper Brigade, as they held a ceremony at the Western Wall in which they received their beret, signifying the end of their training. The ceremony, an IDF tradition, came at the end of a traditional long-distance march. Nadav arrived at the Western Wall directly straight from the hospital.

Nadav and his father were wounded as they returned from synagogue on Shabbat near the City of David archaeological site. The terrorist opened fire with a handgun from behind a parked car. Despite his injuries, Nadav advanced on the terrorist and neutralized him.

Nadav suffered serious wounds while his father, 47, was reported in moderate condition.

