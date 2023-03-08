Paratrooper critically wounded by terrorist returns to his unit

Six weeks after being shot and critically wounded by a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem, Lt. Nadav Weinberg put on his uniform and joined his unit, the 202nd Paratrooper Brigade, as they held a ceremony at the Western Wall in which they received their beret, signifying the end of their training. The ceremony, an IDF tradition, came at the end of a traditional long-distance march. Nadav arrived at the Western Wall directly straight from the hospital.

מריעים לגיבור: חטיבת הצנחנים מריעה לקצין נדב וינברג שנפצע קשה בפיגוע בעיר דוד – בהשבעה אל מול שריד בית מקדשנו.

המשיכו להתפלל: נדב חיים בן אירית חיה. pic.twitter.com/1E5ghNXupV — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) March 8, 2023

Nadav and his father were wounded as they returned from synagogue on Shabbat near the City of David archaeological site. The terrorist opened fire with a handgun from behind a parked car. Despite his injuries, Nadav advanced on the terrorist and neutralized him.

The hero of the terrorist attack this morning needs your help. The terrorist shot him twice in the stomach but he still managed to shoot the terrorist, therefore preventing a massacare. He is currently fighting for his life and needs your prayers. Nadav Haim ben Irit Chaya 🙏 https://t.co/wndkKXrRgJ pic.twitter.com/1HiNJgkQOE — Documenting Israel (@israelmuse) January 28, 2023

Nadav suffered serious wounds while his father, 47, was reported in moderate condition.