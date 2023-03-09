Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Megilla reading to memorialize murdered Israeli teens

The Yehudim enjoyed light and gladness, happiness and honor.

Esther

8:

6

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

March 9, 2023

2 min read

A special reading of Megillat Esther was held at Oz Vegaon on Monday evening and again on Tuesday morning at Oz VeGaon. Bentzie Matar read in the evening and Pro. Michael Wilschanski read in the morning.

The Oz VeGaon Nature Preserve was established by members of ‘Women in Green’ and residents of Judea with the support of the Gush Etzion Local Council as a Zionist response to the murder of the three youths, Eyal Yifrah, Gil-ad Shaer, and Naftali Fraenkel, on the night that it was discovered that they had been murdered by Arab terrorists, the third of Tammuz, July 1, 2014.

Nadia Matar, head of the Women in Green pro-Israel movement, explained that the Megilla reading was “a Jewish response to terrorism.”

“We went there on the night that their bodies were found, on the night before the funeral, we came here and established Oz Vegaon,” she told Israel365 News. “The goal of terrorism is to drive the Jews from the land. Our response is to deepen our connection to the land of Israel. The answer to terrorism is a resounding, ‘This land is ours’.”

Matar emphasized that the reading of the Megillah at the site was “nothing special.”

“We come here every holiday,” she said. “The most important thing is to have the voice of Torah coming out from the heart of Judea. That is, after all, why the Jews are here.”

Megilla reading at Oz Vegaon (Photo courtesy Nadia Matar)

The preserve overlooks the Gush Etzion Junction and is located 300 meters west of Kibbutz Migdal Oz. The preserve has become an active educational and tourism site. There is playground equipment for children, a picnic area, a camping area, a synagogue, an event hall for 150 people, and more.

Share this article

Related articles

Netanyahu family to be protected by Shin Bet

JNS

JNS

British Monarch to be anointed with Jerusalem olive oil

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

IDF dismantles MK’s office at Evyatar outpost in Samaria

JNS

JNS

House of Hope saved little Yael from a life of neglect and abuse. Here is how

Israel365

Israel365

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .