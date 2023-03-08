[PHOTOSPREAD] Purim celebrated in Israel with all the usual fanfare

Purim was celebrated in Israel with all the usual fanfare of the holiday: costumes, parades, festive meals and parties, and, of course, with Megillah readings throughout the country.
The holiday started after sundown on Monday and continues through Tuesday evening.
Shushan Purim for residents in walled cities is celebrated one day later, so Jerusalem revved up from Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Purim is also a time to give gifts to friends and neighbors (mishloach manot) and to donate to those in need.