Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

[PHOTOSPREAD] Purim celebrated in Israel with all the usual fanfare

And in every province and in every city, when the king's command and decree arrived, there was gladness and joy among the Yehudim, a feast and a holiday. And many of the people of the land professed to be Yehudim, for the fear of the Yehudim had fallen upon them.

Esther

8:

17

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 8, 2023

3 min read

Purim was celebrated in Israel with all the usual fanfare of the holiday: costumes, parades, festive meals and parties, and, of course, with Megillah readings throughout the country.

The holiday started after sundown on Monday and continues through Tuesday evening.

Shushan Purim for residents in walled cities is celebrated one day later, so Jerusalem revved up from Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Purim is also a time to give gifts to friends and neighbors (mishloach manot) and to donate to those in need.

A week before the Jewish Carnival of Purim, kids and adults of all ages try out costumes before buying them at the Hayat Bama store in Moshav Nov in the Golan Heights on Feb. 28, 2023. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Reading the Megillat Esther (the Scroll of Esther) on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Purim in the Great Synagogue of Tel Aviv on March 6, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Kids dress up for the Jewish holiday of Purim at a school in Katzrin in the Golan Heights, on March 5, 2023. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Jews, some of them new immigrants read the Megillat Esther (the Story of Esther) during the Jewish holiday of Purim, in Katzrin in northern Israel on March 7, 2023. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Israelis enjoy a parade in the city of Holon during the Jewish holiday of Purim on March 7, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Characters in the Purim parade in Holon during on March 7, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
A crowd of celebrants during Purim in the city of Bnei Brak on March 7, 2023. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
Children in costume during Purim in the city of Bnei Brak on March 7, 2023. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
A clown practices before taking part in the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Hebron on March 7, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Share this article

Related articles

Purim in Biblical Israel’s oldest city canceled due to terrorists at large

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Ahead of SCOTUS case on Sabbath work discrimination, groups decry ‘heckler’s veto’

JNS

JNS

Nine things you (probably) didn’t know about Purim

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

British Monarch to be anointed with Jerusalem olive oil

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .