Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Netanyahu blasts IAEA head for saying attack on Iran would be ‘illegal’

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 6, 2023

2 min read

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday criticized as “unworthy” International Atomic Agency Director Raphael Grossi’s statement a day earlier that any attack Iran’s nuclear program would be illegal.

“Against which law?” said Netanyahu at Sunday’s Cabinet meeting. “Is Iran, which openly calls for our destruction, permitted to defend the destructive weapons that would slaughter us? Are we permitted to defend ourselves? It is clear that we are, and it is clear that we will do so.”

Rafael Grossi, he said, was “a worthy gentleman who said something unworthy.”

Noting that it was Purim eve, the Israeli premier said, “2,500 years ago an enemy arose in Persia who sought to destroy the Jews. They did not succeed then, neither will they succeed today.”

Following a meeting in Tehran on Saturday, Grossi said during a joint press conference with Mohammed Eslami, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, that “I think any attack, any military attack on a nuclear facility is outlaw[ed]—is out of the normative structures that we all abide by.”

The two-day meeting was a bid by the IAEA to convince Iran to cooperate as the U.N. nuclear watchdog seeks to monitor the country’s compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers.

The IAEA director said there were “great expectations” in the talks, which had expressed “readiness” to cooperate.

According to a statement released by the parties on Saturday, the two sides agreed to work in a spirit of collaboration. Specifically, Grossi said that Tehran will allow the IAEA to reinstall some monitoring equipment that was removed last year.

Grossi’s visit comes in the wake of a quarterly IAEA report released on Feb. 28 that found Iran can produce enough weapons-grade (90% enriched) uranium for a nuclear weapon in 12 days using half of its existing stock of 60% enriched uranium.

The IAEA also detected uranium particles enriched to 83.7% in samples taken at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP) on Jan. 22.

The report said that a breakout to a nuclear weapon could be difficult for inspectors to detect quickly if Iran delayed inspectors’ access.

Share this article

Related articles

Israel slams Brazil for letting Iranian warships dock

JNS

JNS

Palestinians in Lebanon being paid by Russia to fight in Ukraine

JNS

JNS

IAEA report confirms near-weapons-grade uranium found in Iran

JNS

JNS

Hezbollah-backed terrorists form ‘dozens of cells’ on Syrian border

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .