British Monarch to be anointed with Jerusalem olive oil

King Charles will be crowned on May 6 and the oil – called Chrism oil – that will be used to anoint the new king comes from olives harvested from two groves located on the grounds of the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension on the Mount of Olives.

The Monastery of Mary Magdalene is the burial place of King Charles’ grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, also known as Princess Alice of Battenberg. She passed away in 1969 in Buckingham Palace but, as per her request, her remains were transferred to the church in Jerusalem in 1988. In 1994, she was honored by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations for hiding Jews in her house in Athens, Greece during the Holocaust. In 2010, the Princess was posthumously named a Hero of the Holocaust by the British Government.

At The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the Chrism oil which will be used to anoint The King at the Coronation in May has been consecrated by The Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem.



[1/3] pic.twitter.com/oKn88FpEdh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 3, 2023

The olives were pressed in Bethlehem and the oil was consecrated in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, The Most Reverend Hosam Naoum.

The oil was perfumed with essential oils – sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber – as well as orange blossom. The formula has been used for hundreds of years and will also be used for the anointing of Her Majesty The Queen Consort, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Shand.

The Archbishop of Canterbury commented on the significance of the oil, saying, “I am honoured and grateful that His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III and Archbishop Hosam Naoum have consecrated the oil that will be used to anoint His Majesty The King. I want to thank especially His Beatitude for providing this Coronation Oil, which reflects The King’s personal family connection with the Holy Land and his great care for its peoples. I am also delighted that the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem shared in the consecration of the oil.”

“Since beginning the planning for the Coronation, my desire has been for a new Coronation Oil to be produced using olive oil from the Mount of Olives,” he added. “This demonstrates the deep historic link between the Coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land. From ancient kings through to the present day, monarchs have been anointed with oil from this sacred place. As we prepare to anoint The King and The Queen Consort, I pray that they would be guided and strengthened by the Holy Spirit.”

The newly crowned monarch is anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury who places the oil on his head, hands, and heart. Anglicans consider this to be the holiest rite of the Service, so much so that it is hidden from the congregation’s view by a canopy of state. This is also why it was not filmed during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, nor was it photographed in 1937 during the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. It occurs just prior to the presentation of the Crown Jewels to the Sovereign, which is in turn followed by the actual Coronation.

BBC praised the choice of the oil for its vegan composition, explaining that previous versions contained civet oil, from the glands of small mammals, and ambergris from the intestines of whales.

British Israelism: Are the British Royals descended from King David?

British Israelism, also called Anglo-Israelism, is the belief begun in the 16th century that the people of Great Britain are the direct descendants” of the Ten Lost Tribes of ancient Israel.

Some adherents further claim that the British royal family is of lineal descent from the house of King David via a daughter of Zedekiah, the last king of Judah.

According to this legend, the prophet Jeremiah, and his scribe, Baruch, escaped with “the king’s daughters” (Jer. 41:10; 43:6) to Egypt. They later traveled to Ireland, where one of the surviving Judahite princesses, Tea Tephi, married a local High King of Ireland.

From this fabled union the Davidic throne was supposedly preserved, having been transferred to Ireland, then Scotland, and later England, whence the British monarchs are alleged to have descended.

The Stone of Scone, which has been used in the coronations of Scottish, English and British monarchs for centuries, is traditionally claimed to be the pillow stone on which the biblical patriarch, Jacob, slept, and the stone used in David’s coronation. The central tenets of British Israelism have been refuted by archaeological, ethnological, genetic, and linguistic research.