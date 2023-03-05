Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Israeli lightly wounded in drive-by shooting attack in Judea

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

March 5, 2023

< 1 min read

An Israeli civilian was lightly wounded late on Friday night in a drive-by shooting in Judea, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

A preliminary investigation found that a terrorist opened fire at the victims’ vehicle from another vehicle on Highway 60, near the Jewish community of Beit Hagai, located south of Hebron.

Israeli forces found shell casings and launched a search for the perpetrators, according to the IDF.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said the Israeli man in his 60s sustained a wound to his leg and was evacuated to hospital in stable condition.

The attack came after a Palestinian terrorist on Feb. 26 killed Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv while they were stuck in a traffic jam along Highway 60 near the village of Huwara.

The next day, Palestinian terrorists fatally shot dual American-Israeli Elan Ganeles while he was driving close to Jericho in the Jordan Valley.

Share this article

Related articles

Judea and Samaria: An explainer on Israel’s Biblical Heartland

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Netanyahu at the Har Bracha Mourning House: “If they could, they would kill us all”

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Likud MK: “The solution to terrorism is Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria”

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Transport minister vows to complete Huwara Bypass Road frozen under previous government

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .