Israeli lightly wounded in drive-by shooting attack in Judea

An Israeli civilian was lightly wounded late on Friday night in a drive-by shooting in Judea, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

A preliminary investigation found that a terrorist opened fire at the victims’ vehicle from another vehicle on Highway 60, near the Jewish community of Beit Hagai, located south of Hebron.

Israeli forces found shell casings and launched a search for the perpetrators, according to the IDF.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said the Israeli man in his 60s sustained a wound to his leg and was evacuated to hospital in stable condition.

The attack came after a Palestinian terrorist on Feb. 26 killed Israeli brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv while they were stuck in a traffic jam along Highway 60 near the village of Huwara.

The next day, Palestinian terrorists fatally shot dual American-Israeli Elan Ganeles while he was driving close to Jericho in the Jordan Valley.