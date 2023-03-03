Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

IDF dismantles MK’s office at Evyatar outpost in Samaria

Benaiah son of Yehoyada—over the army; Tzadok and Evyatar—Kohanim;

Kings

4:

4

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

March 3, 2023

2 min read

The Israeli military on Thursday evacuated the office set up by Religious Zionism Party lawmaker Tzvi Sukkot at the Evyatar outpost in Samaria, Israeli media reported.

The military had temporarily allowed the legislator to set up his parliamentary office there, while limiting his staff to a single aide.

“It’s time we returned to Evyatar,” Sukkot said from the site, from which Jews have repeatedly been evacuated. “In addition to the security steps taken against terrorism, this is the right and proper settlement answer to all those attempting to uproot us from the Land of Israel,” he added.

“This is one stone on the way to our complete return to the community, as was agreed and as must be,” he Sukkot.

Israeli security forces evacuated Evyatar on Monday, after a group of some 450 Jews entered the outpost the previous day in response to a deadly terror attack that killed Israeli brothers in the village of Huwara.

Upon their entry to Evyatar, the group said in a statement that “the families of Evyatar and dozens of yeshiva students decided to return tonight to the settlement following the attack in the village of Huwara in which Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered, and after about a year and a half in which the government did not fulfill the agreement it signed with the [former] residents.”

Sukkot, one of the founders of Evyatar, spent the night at the abandoned outpost, and visited his old home, which he found had been destroyed.

Evyatar was established in 2013 just days after a shooting attack nearby killed yeshiva student Evyatar Borovsky. After being repeatedly evacuated, it was more formally reestablished in May 2021 in response to the killing of Yehuda Guetta, 19, who was shot at a bus stop by a Palestinian terrorist not far from the community.

What began as a tent encampment quickly gave way to more permanent structures. But in July 2021, 53 families vacated Evyatar under an agreement struck with the government that allowed for the village to remain intact and under permanent supervision of the Israel Defense Forces. In return, the government vowed to carry out a survey of the land in order to determine its status.

If the land is determined to belong to the state, the government agreed to immediately establish a yeshiva in Evyatar and subsequently allow a permanent civilian presence.

The Evyatar families have repeatedly accused the government of dragging its feet with respect to conducting the land survey.

Share this article

Related articles

House of Hope saved little Yael from a life of neglect and abuse. Here is how

Israel365

Israel365

Where Faith Meets Fashion: Religious Jewelry Company Keeps Modesty A Value

Israel365

Israel365

Israel, PA said to have been conducting secret talks for months

JNS

JNS

Israel joins ‘oil exporters club’ with first-ever crude sent to Europe

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .