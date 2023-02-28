After three murders, Israel registers new wave of terror attacks 

As the death toll climbs to three Israelis murdered by Palestinian terrorists this week, attacks continue unabated across Israel.

Hillel Menachem Yaniv, age 21, and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv, age 19, brothers from Har Bracha in Samaria, were murdered in a Palestinian terrorist attack while driving on Route 60 through the Arab village of Huwara on Sunday on their way to a Torah lesson. The terrorist took advantage of a traffic jam, ramming their car before shooting them at close range.

Terrorists fired on three occasions at Israeli vehicles on Monday, killing Elan Ganeles, a dual American-Israeli man. The attack took place near the town of Jericho near the Beit Ha’arava Junction.

On Monday evening, terrorists opened fire at an Israeli vehicle carrying two parents and three children that were traveling between the communities of Tapuah and Migdalim in Samaria. The vehicle was hit by four bullets but miraculously, no one was wounded.

Terrorism also struck inside Jerusalem in the neighborhood of Givat Hanania near Abu Tor when Arab youths threw Molotov cocktails at houses overnight on Monday. No injuries were reported but three cars were damaged by the fire. This type of attack has been carried out several times in recent months in that neighborhood.

On Tuesday, United Hatzalah volunteers treated an infant who was injured in a rock-throwing attack that targeted a far on Highway 485 near Ein Sima. The infant was lightly injured.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday evening held a situational assessment with the heads of the defense establishment at the end of which he ordered the reinforcement of the defense efforts in the towns and roads in Judea and Samaria. The IDF will reinforce the Judea and Samaria Division with two additional battalions.

The southern border is also at risk as six rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory on Thursday morning.

Israel is currently undergoing an intense wave of terrorism. In 2022, Israel registered some 5,000 attacks perpetrated by Palestinian terrorists, who murdered 31 people and injured 415, official government data shows.