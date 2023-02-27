Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Papua New Guinea to open embassy in Jerusalem

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.

Psalms

122:

6

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 27, 2023

< 1 min read

The Oceana nation of Papua New Guinea will open its first embassy in Israel in Jerusalem this year, Israel’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday.

The Christian island nation of some 9 million inhabitants will become one of only a handful of countries to have embassies in the Israeli capital following the landmark move by the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

The move was agreed upon during a phone conversation between Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Papua New Guinea counterpart Justin Tkatchenko.

The two men also discussed expanding bilateral economic relations, especially in the field of advanced agriculture. Tkatchenko promised that his government would continue its support for Israel in the international arena, the Foreign Ministry statement said.

“I would like to thank Papua New Guinea for the courageous ties, their overwhelming support in international institutions, and their decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem,” Cohen said in a statement. “This is further evidence of the warm and important relationship between the countries.”

He pledged to work to encourage other countries to open or relocate their embassies in the capital.

The U.S., Guatemala, Honduras and Kosovo maintain their Israel embassies in Jerusalem.

Share this article

Related articles

Jerusalem hospitality tent to debut in historic Kidron Valley

JNS

JNS

More damage reported at the Muslim structures on the Temple Mount

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Woman strips at Western Wall, apparently in protest of shelved Shas bill

JNS

JNS

Two brothers, ages 6 and 8, and newly married young man murdered in terrorist attack 

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .