Two killed in shooting attack in Samaria

Two young men were killed in a suspected shooting attack near the Einabus Junction in Samaria on Sunday.

“Together with additional first responders we performed CPR on two young men who were critically injured,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shlomo Rakover. “They were then transported to the hospital while undergoing continued resuscitation efforts.”

The attack occurred near the Palestinian town of Hawara. According to the first reports published in the Hebrew media, the two victims succumbed to their wounds shortly after being evacuated to the hospitals. In addition, Israel’s security forces are reportedly searching for the shooter, who opened fire at an Israeli vehicle and is still at large.

“Unfortunately, this is a very difficult event,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, as quoted by I24 News. “The government must change the paradigm and move from defensive to offensive. It cannot be that in the middle of the day terrorists allow themselves to shoot innocent civilians.”

In the past few weeks, over ten Israelis have been killed and many more injured in terror attacks, amid an ongoing Israeli counter-terrorism offensive in Judea and Samaria.

Also on Sunday, Israeli and Palestinian officials met in Aqaba, Jordan, in a bid to reduce tensions. The meeting will also be attended by U.S. and Egyptian representatives.

JNS contributed to this reporting.