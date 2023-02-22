Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Several Palestinians said killed during battle between gunmen, Israeli forces in Nablus

And Hashem shall be king over all the earth; in that day there shall be one Hashem with one name.

Zechariah

14:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 22, 2023

< 1 min read

Several Palestinians were killed in a gun battle that erupted when Israeli forces came under fire on Wednesday morning during an arrest operation in Nablus, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.

Israeli forces were targeted by gunmen after surrounding a building in the kasbah in the center of the Palestinian Authority-run city in Samaria, in which two terrorists, the targets of the operation, had holed themselves up, according to the reports.

Hebrew-language media named the terrorists as Hussam Isleem, who is linked to Lions’ Den terror group, and Muhammad al-Junaidi, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military commander in Nablus.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Isleem and al-Junaidi were both part of the cell that killed IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch during a shooting attack in October. Israeli forces earlier this month arrested two Palestinians in connection with Baruch’s murder. The suspects were identified as Obkamel Guri and Osama Tawil, residents of Nablus.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Wednesday’s operation earlier in the day without providing additional details.

Share this article

Related articles

Reformed Moroccan textbooks embrace Jewish life

JNS

JNS

IAEA inspectors find uranium enriched to 84% purity in Iran

JNS

JNS

Five killed in alleged Israeli strike against Iranian assets in Damascus

JNS

JNS

5.1 Earthquake in Turkey felt in Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .