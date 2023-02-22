Several Palestinians said killed during battle between gunmen, Israeli forces in Nablus

Several Palestinians were killed in a gun battle that erupted when Israeli forces came under fire on Wednesday morning during an arrest operation in Nablus, Israeli and Palestinian media reported.

Israeli forces were targeted by gunmen after surrounding a building in the kasbah in the center of the Palestinian Authority-run city in Samaria, in which two terrorists, the targets of the operation, had holed themselves up, according to the reports.

Hebrew-language media named the terrorists as Hussam Isleem, who is linked to Lions’ Den terror group, and Muhammad al-Junaidi, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military commander in Nablus.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Isleem and al-Junaidi were both part of the cell that killed IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch during a shooting attack in October. Israeli forces earlier this month arrested two Palestinians in connection with Baruch’s murder. The suspects were identified as Obkamel Guri and Osama Tawil, residents of Nablus.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Wednesday’s operation earlier in the day without providing additional details.