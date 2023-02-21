LISTEN: Roger Waters took his antisemitism to a new level. Here is how

Rogers Waters, founder of the iconic English rock band Pink Floyd, is well-known for his ferociously anti-Israel positions. However, recently the musician took his hateful statements to another level, as Rabbi Pesach Wolicki and Pastor Trey Graham point out in the latest episode of the podcast Shoulder to Shoulder. The two discuss Waters with guest David Lange, founder of the website www.israellycool.com.

“It all started with Rogers being interviewed by German media outlets, which has some sort of poetic meaning to it, I think,” Lange says. “And in it, he did all sorts of crazy things. He defended Putin in the war with Ukraine. He explained why he won’t boycott Russia, which is hilarious. Hilarious, given that he boycotts Israel at every turn.”

Rabbi Wolicki and Lange note how employing different standards when it comes to the Jewish State is one of the clearest signs of an antisemitic mindset.

“And if that wasn’t enough, he was asked by the interviewer if he stands by his comparison of Israel with Nazi Germany! And he does stand with that comparison!” Lange adds. “So for those critics who claim that he’s only been critical of Israel, and he’s not antisemitic, there’s your proof right there that he’s absolutely into the whole Jew-hatred thing.”

During the podcast, Pastor Graham and Rabbi Wolicki also host Tali Shalem-Taub, the CEO of HolyGems, the world’s only jewelry brand inlaid with natural precious gems mined from the Land of Israel.