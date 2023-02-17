REPORT: US-funded Palestinian school held ceremony celebrating terrorist who murdered Jews

The Omariya Secondary School for Girls in Qalqilya held a ceremony on January 30 celebrating the “hero Khairy Alqum”, just three days after he murdered seven Israelis and wounded three in front of a synagogue in Neve Ya’akov, Jerusalem on Shabbat evening. The terrorist was neutralized by police after the attack.

The ceremony was posted on the school’s Facebook page along with a poem dedicated to the terrorist.

“A distinguished view of the students of the Cultural Club, a stand in solidarity with our people in Jenin camp, and a lamentation for our martyrs and hero Khairy Alqum,” the post read, according to a Facebook translation.

In the posted photo, a sign declares that the school was funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). USAID sponsored initiatives at the school under the Local Government and Structural program (LGI), according to a USAID report from 2013 to 2014, and sponsored more initiatives from 2014 to 2015 under the “Let’s Change It” project. The school participated in the Female Role Models Initiative that aimed to promote “leadership skills, and worked on projects promoting women’s leadership and potential in their communities,” according to the report.

The Daily Caller reported that the school has a long tradition of celebrating terrorists who murder Jews. In December 2022, a Facebook post celebrated the release of Karim Younes, a Palestinian terrorist that murdered an IDF soldier in 1980. Earlier that year, the school showed pictures of terrorist Ibrahim Al Nabulsi, who carried out multiple attacks against Jews and Israelis and was later killed by the Israel Defense Forces, during a graduation ceremony, according to posts from the school’s social media.

The story was first reported by Israeli journalist Ishay Fridman on Twitter, who has extensively covered Palestinian schools that celebrate the acts of terrorists and even the terrorists themselves.

“Last week we published about the brainwashing that is carried out in Palestinian educational institutions where students and teachers praise the terrorist from the Neve Ya’akov attack,” Fridman wrote on Twitter. “This week we will publish that part of this activity is done under the auspices of American funding.