The Abrahamic Family House inaugurated in Dubai

The Abrahamic Family House, a compound that houses the Imam Al Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue described as the “first purpose-built synagogue in the United Arab Emirates”, was inaugurated on Saadiyat Island in Dubai on Thursday. It will open to the public on March 1, opening its doors daily from 10 AM to bookings in advance.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, released a statement on the occasion.

The opening of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is a reflection of the vision of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to further human fraternity. It embodies the UAE’s values ​​of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. pic.twitter.com/wBGRbtt4HL — سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) February 17, 2023

“As the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding, and diversity to achieve shared progress,” he said.

The Abrahamic Family House aims to serve as a community for inter-religious dialogue and exchange and be a physical manifestation of the Document on Human Fraternity, also known as the Abu Dhabi declaration, a joint statement signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi. The complex, designed by Ghanian architect Sir David Adjaye, seeks to represent interfaith co-existence, preserves the unique character of the religions represented, and builds bridges between human civilization and the Abrahamic messages.

Tours in either English or Arabic are available between 11 am and 7 pm, from Tuesday to Saturday. Visitors are required to adhere to a dress code. Women are required to cover their head in the premises. If they are not carrying a scarf, they will be provided one at the compound. Men are required to wear trousers that cover their knees and shirts that cover their shoulders.