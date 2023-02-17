Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

The Abrahamic Family House inaugurated in Dubai

I will bring them to My sacred mount And let them rejoice in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices Shall be welcome on My mizbayach; For My House shall be called A house of prayer for all peoples.”

Isaiah

56:

7

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

February 17, 2023

2 min read

The Abrahamic Family House, a compound that houses the Imam Al Tayeb Mosque, St. Francis Church, and Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue described as the “first purpose-built synagogue in the United Arab Emirates”, was inaugurated on Saadiyat Island in Dubai on Thursday. It will open to the public on March 1, opening its doors daily from 10 AM to bookings in advance.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, released a statement on the occasion.

“As the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding, and diversity to achieve shared progress,” he said.

The Abrahamic Family House aims to serve as a community for inter-religious dialogue and exchange and be a physical manifestation of the Document on Human Fraternity, also known as the Abu Dhabi declaration,  a joint statement signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in February 2019 in Abu Dhabi. The complex, designed by Ghanian architect Sir David Adjaye, seeks to represent interfaith co-existence, preserves the unique character of the religions represented, and builds bridges between human civilization and the Abrahamic messages.

Tours in either English or Arabic are available between 11 am and 7 pm, from Tuesday to Saturday. Visitors are required to adhere to a dress code. Women are required to cover their head in the premises. If they are not carrying a scarf, they will be provided one at the compound. Men are required to wear trousers that cover their knees and shirts that cover their shoulders.

Share this article

Related articles

Evangelicals and religious Jews differ on end of days, but are still political allies, says head of Republicans Overseas Israel

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Sotheby’s is auctioning the ‘earliest, most complete Hebrew Bible ever’

JNS

JNS

What can biblical tradition teach Israel about judicial reform?

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Jerusalem hospitality tent to debut in historic Kidron Valley

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Donate For Meir Panim

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .