5.1 Earthquake in Turkey felt in Israel

A magnitude 5 earthquake shook Turkey on Thursday night with its epicenter in the southern Hatay state. The tremor was felt throughout the region in Syria, Lebanon, and northern Israel. Syrian media reported that a building in Aleppo collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

This recent earthquake comes ten days after a devastating two 7.8 magnitude earthquakes hit the Syria-Turkey border. The death toll from that catastrophe has topped 42,000. On Friday, two more people were pulled from the rubble

This is the fourth earthquake in the region since the beginning of the month that was felt in Israel.