Study The Bible
Main BDS handle tweets photo of Jewish Holocaust victims, calls them Palestinians

for the wicked and the deceitful open their mouth against me; they speak to me with lying tongue.

Psalms

109:

2

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

,

February 17, 2023

< 1 min read

The official Twitter account of the Palestinian BDS National Committee, which calls itself the “Palestinian leadership of the global Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement,” shared an image with its 237,800 followers, which it referred to as Palestinian victims of the “Tantura massacre.”

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli stated that the “racist” handle had broken a Guinness record, using “a picture from the German concentration camp of Nordhausen to lie about a fictional massacre during Israel’s War of Independence.”

“Holocaust distortion, appropriation and denial, further victimizing Jewish people,” he added. “Pure evil.”

Screen capture (Note: the tweet has been deleted)

According to the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, the April 1945 photo shows the following:

“Rows of bodies of dead inmates fill yard of Lager Nordhausen, a Gestapo Concentration Camp near Nordhausen, Germany. The photograph, according to the cameraman, shows less than half of the bodies of the several hundred inmates who died of starvation or were shot by Gestapo men at the camp.”

