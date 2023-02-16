IDF demolishes home of Palestinian terrorist who killed Ronen Hanania

Israeli forces early on Thursday demolished the Hebron home of a Palestinian terrorist who killed Ronen Hanania and wounded three others near Kiryat Arba in October 2022.

Israel Defense Forces troops along with Border Police officers carried out the demolition after the Supreme Court rejected a petition to halt the move.

The terrorist, Hamas member Muhammad al-Jabari, was shot dead by security forces during the attack.

Local Palestinians celebrated the killings.

On Wednesday, the Knesset passed legislation stripping the citizenship of terrorists who receive stipends from the Palestinian Authority as part of Ramallah’s “pay for slay” policy.

The new law, which drew support from opposition MKs, applies to Israeli citizens and permanent residents convicted of terrorism, aiding terrorism, inciting war or aiding an enemy. It gives the interior minister authority to revoke citizenship and resident status after a mandatory hearing and, if citizenship is revoked, deny entry of those expelled into Israel.

Israel’s Security Cabinet on Sunday approved a series of counter-terrorism measures, including reinforcing Israel Police and Border Police units in Jerusalem and expanding operations against incitement and supporters of terrorism.

The move followed last Friday’s terror attack in Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood that claimed the lives of Yaakov Israel Paley, 6, his brother, Asher Menachem Paley, 8, and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman.

On Monday, Israeli soldier St.-Sgt. Asil Sawaed, 22, died from wounds sustained earlier in the day in a terrorist attack at a checkpoint to Shuafat in eastern Jerusalem.

In late January, seven people were killed and several others were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood.