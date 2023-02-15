Jerusalem hospitality tent to debut in historic Kidron Valley

A new hospitality tent will be inaugurated on Wednesday in Jerusalem’s Kidron Valley, located between the Mount of Olives and the Old City. The ancient-style tent, reminiscent of biblical times, will serve as a rest stop, offering visitors to the historic area complimentary drinks.

The site, located next to the most ancient Jewish cemetery in the world, is replete with lighting and outdoor seating spaces for visitors to relax in and take in the ancient beauties of the area, said Natali Cohen, director of marketing at the City of David Foundation.

The Kidron itself houses the earliest tombs in this vast cemetery, which is frequented by tourists and visitors alike: Zechariah’s Tomb, named after a First Temple priest, the Tomb of the Sons of Hezir, a Second Temple-era priestly family, and Absalom’s Tomb, named after David’s son.

“Every year, thousands of visitors pass through the Kidron, including tourists from all over the world, pupils, soldiers and families,” said site manager Yonatan Manovitch. “We are happy to be opening this hospitality tent to anyone who wants to stop and take in the impressive monuments at the site.”

The tent can house up to 50 people, with seating available on mats, mattresses or pillows. With an eye on tourism, camel rides will also be offered adjacent to the tent, along with catered meals ordered in advance.

The project was carried out by the City of David Foundation in cooperation with the Israel Parks and Nature Authority and the state-run tourism company.