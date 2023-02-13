Subscribe
Israeli forces arrest two suspects in drive-by killing of IDF soldier

JNS

February 13, 2023

Israeli forces overnight Sunday arrested two Palestinians in connection with the murder of IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch in October.

The suspects were identified by the Israel Defense Forces as Obkamel Guri and Osama Tawil, residents of Nablus. Three other suspects had also been arrested, according to the IDF.

Intelligence obtained over the past few days had allowed security forces to locate the wanted men, the military said in a statement.

During the arrest raid, a gun battle broke out between troops and the suspects, who were wounded in the exchange.

No Israeli troops were wounded.

A search of the building led to the confiscation of two M-16 rifles, said the military.

“Israeli security forces will continue to act to prevent and thwart terrorism and to detain wanted persons suspected of involvement in and assisting terrorist activities,” said the IDF.

Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch was securing a march by civilians near the community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria on Oct. 11, 2022, when he was shot from a moving vehicle.

The attack came just days after a Palestinian shot and killed IDF Military Police Sgt. Noa Lazar at the Shuafat checkpoint in northeastern Jerusalem.

Baruch’s family soon after his murder donated his corneas to two people, saving their eyesight.

