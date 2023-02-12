Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Two brothers, ages 6 and 8, and newly married young man murdered in terrorist attack 

The death of His faithful ones is grievous in Hashem's sight.

Psalms

116:

5

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

,

February 12, 2023

2 min read

On Saturday, eight-year-old Asher Menahem Paley died from wounds sustained on Friday afternoon when a Palestinian terrorist drove his car into a crowded bus stop in the Ramot section of Jerusalem. His brother, six-year-old Yaakov Yisrael Paley, died at the scene of the attack. Their brother, Moshie, age ten, was lightly wounded in the attack and released from Hadassah Medical Center over the weekend. The boys’ father, 42, remains hospitalized in moderate condition. 

The children were buried on Friday afternoon and Saturday night in Jerusalem.

Alter Shlomo Lederman, a 20-year-old yeshiva student who had gotten married two months ago, was also killed in the attack. He and his wife were on their way to spend Shabbat with his parents. Lederman was buried on Friday before Shabbat.

Two men in their 20s are still hospitalized in serious condition. 

The terrorist was an Israeli citizen and a resident of the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem. Eyewitnesses said he accelerated into the group of Israelis waiting at the bus stop. He was shot and killed by a police officer who happened to be at the scene. 

Many Palestinians went to the streets to celebrate the murders, including children in Gaza who handed out cake and candies.

Anthony  Blinken, the US Secretary of State, released a statement condemning the attack. 

“The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is repugnant and unconscionable. We stand firmly with Israel in the face of this attack,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain released statements “strongly” condemning the attack. The UAE’s Foreign Ministry  expressed its “condolences to the Israeli government and its people and its sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.” The UAE government statement referred to “criminal act” and said that Abu Dhabi rejected “all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.”

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the “terrorist attack in Jerusalem,” and called for restraint from both sides “to create an atmosphere suitable for renewing the peace process between the Israeli and Palestinian people.”

On Sunday morning, the IDF sealed the house of the terrorist’s parents.

Share this article

Related articles

BREAKING: Two Israelis murdered including 6-yr old boy, at least five wounded in Jerusalem ramming attack

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who killed seven in Jerusalem rampage

JNS

JNS

Israel shaken by earthquake centered 24 miles north of Jerusalem

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Netanyahu leads Tu Bishvat tree-planting ceremony in honor of Jerusalem terror victims

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Default Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .