Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Antisemitism up 41.9% in Australia in past two years

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 12, 2023

< 1 min read

Down Under, antisemitism is doubling down.

A Jan. 27 report from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) found that antisemitism was up 41.9 percent in Australia from 2020 to 2022. Anti-Jewish incidents were up 35% from 2020 to 2021, and 6.9% from 2021 to 2022, per the 282-page report.

Physical assaults saw a “significant” decrease (eight to five) and verbal abuse went down from 147 to 138 incidents, but there were “substantial” increases in antisemitic posters and stickers (up 70%) and graffiti (up 18%), according to the report.

The antisemitism reported is but “the tip of the iceberg,” said Julie Nathan, ECAJ research director Jand author of the report. Most occurrences go unreported, she said.

A recent incident that was reported involved 10 tombstones stenciled with swastikas or slashes of paint, prompting Darren Bark, CEO of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, to declare the hate crime “deeply distressing and concerning.”

“Vandalized Jewish gravestones were occurrences we witnessed in the Nazi era,” he told Australian broadcaster ABC. “There is no place in our society for this terrible symbol. It is our collective responsibility to speak up against and call out this hate, wherever it appears.”

Share this article

Related articles

Nazi-era ‘resistance fighter’ exposed as concentration camp guard

JNS

JNS

STUDY: Twitter sees increase in Gen-Z antisemitism

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Joe Rogan under fire for Jews ‘into money’ rant

JNS

JNS

REPORT: US K-12 “Liberated Ethnic Studies” target Jews, Israel

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Default Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .