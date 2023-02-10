BREAKING: Two Israelis murdered including 6-yr old boy, at least five wounded in Jerusalem ramming attack

A Palestinian terrorist drove into a bus stop on the corner of Golda Meir Ave. and Binyamin Mintz at around 1:27 on Friday afternoon in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, murdering a six-year-old boy and a young man. At least five others were wounded including another child in critical condition. The scene of the attack was near the burial site of the Prophet Samuel.

Ramming attack in Ramot (Photo from United Hatzala)

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the two seriously hurt victims were children. Two other victims were in serious condition, while two more were lightly hurt.

The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been dispatched to the area due to the nature of the incident.

Photo United Hatzalah

Dovi Weisenstern, head of ZAKA, said:

“This is a very difficult scene, a terrorist who violently rammed into a bus station where there were many families. When I arrived at the scene, I saw a lot of commotion, difficult scenes of people and children dressed in Shabbat clothes lying near the station suffering from serious injuries. Cries for help from all sides. The medical teams quickly evacuated the victims with varying degrees of injury to the hospital. Unfortunately, at the scene of the attack, one wounded person was pronounced dead.

“The terrorist was neutralized and eliminated on the spot. Once again, we are dealing with a serious incident of injury to innocents, a brutal attack on Friday afternoon against civilians who were waiting at a bus stop.”

Photo United Hatzalah

Eli Polak, CEO of United Hatzaala reported from the scene that “it is a vehicle that hit a bus stop. The medics are currently doing CPR on an 8-year-old boy. A 27-year-old boy is in critical condition. and provide assistance to three other victims who were hit by the vehicle while they were at the bus stop. Rescue Union ambulances at the scene.”

“When we arrived at the scene, the sight was shocking,” said MDA medic Shraga Rosenthal. “We saw a car near the bus station after it hit pedestrians who were waiting at the station. We saw six victims lying next to each other, among them, two were children about 6 years old who were unconscious with severe multisystem trauma.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.