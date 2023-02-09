The Bible comes to life with a jewelry line modeled after scriptures

“Heed the discipline of your father, and do not forsake the instruction of your mother;” the first chapter of the biblical book of Proverbs teaches.

“They are a graceful wreath upon your head, a necklace about your throat,” the verses continue. But what would such an extraordinary necklace, embodying the most fundamental words of wisdom, look like?

A glimpse of the beauty that King Solomon had in mind in composing the Proverbs can be caught in “Wreath of Grace” created by HolyGems, the world’s only jewelry inlaid with never-seen-before, natural precious gems mined exclusively from the Land of Israel.

The 18k gold necklace is crafted with 1.12 carats of red High-end Garnet, from the Holy Land and it is part of the “Sacred Love” collection.

The collection includes several limited-edition pieces all inspired by verses of the Bible. Like the “Eternal leaves” earrings, inspired by the verse “All kinds of trees for food will grow up on both banks of the stream. Their leaves will not wither nor their fruit fail; they will yield new fruit every month, because the water for them flows from the Temple. Their fruit will serve for food and their leaves for healing,” in the book of Ezekiel, chapter 47. Or the “Daughters of Kings” ring, celebrating the verse “The daughters of kings are your favorites; the queen will stand at your right, in golden jewelry,” in Psalms 45.

The garnets inlaid in the jewelry are one of the types of precious stones that was unexpectedly found after years of research in the land of Israel.

While the Bible mentions gemstones in multiple verses and books, for centuries nobody had found evidence that such stones could be uncovered in the region.

However, Abraham “Avi” Taub, decided that he would find those gems after he heard the Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson mentioning them in a meeting with the mayor of Haifa Arye Gurel in 1988.

In 1999, Avi established a new company – Shefa in Israel G.M. Ltd – for the exploration, research, and development of gemstones mines in Northern Israel.

Some 15 years later, to the shock of the scientific community, a new unique type of stone found only in Israel was discovered in the area of Mount Carmel. The stone, named Carmeltazite or Carmel-Sapphire, was officially recognized by the International Mineralogical Association.

In March 2020, just a few months after Avi Taub’s sudden death, the State of Israel issued a Discovery Certificate confirming that an economic deposit of precious gems was found in the areas for which Shefa holds the license.

After Avi’s death, his mission has been taken over by his children, who make sure to continue his dream of uncovering the treasures of the land of Israel described in the Bible.

All stones are exclusively sold by HolyGems inlaid in unique pieces of jewelry with certificates that attest their origin.

“The depth of the Holy Land yields not only milk and honey and gas, but also precious gems, rare, but with an unparalleled uniqueness and variety,” HolyGems CEO Tali Shalem-Taub, Avi’s daughter, remarked. “The miraculous story of their discovery, their mesmerizing beauty, their extreme rarity and their sacred origin make these gems the most desirable of all.”

This article was written in cooperation with HolyGems.