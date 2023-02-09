Subscribe
Study The Bible
Iran shows off ballistic missile bearing Hebrew words ‘Death to Israel’

For they cannot rest until they do evil; they are robbed of sleep till they make someone stumble.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 9, 2023

< 1 min read

At an exposition in the central city of Isfahan on Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a purported ballistic missile with the words “Death to Israel” written in Hebrew down its side.

The Tasnim News Agency showed images of what seems to be a surface-to-surface missile in a launcher.

This came a day after Iran revealed an underground air force base called “Eagle 44,” which is large enough to hold fighter jets, reported the IRNA news agency. The base reportedly can store and operate fighter jets and drones.

