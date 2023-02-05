French-Israeli activists banned from Temple Mount for waiving Israeli flag

Two French-Israeli activists received a three-month ban from the Temple Mount Sunday for waving an Israeli flag on the site last month.

Two weeks ago, Nili Naouri and Raphael Benisti from “Israel is Forever” – an organization promoting Israel advocacy for French speakers – ascended the mount to honor the memory of Naouri’s father Jacques Kupfer on the second anniversary of his death.

After the activists waved the Israeli flag on the compound, the police arrested them and detained them for 6 hours. On Sunday, the police issued a 3-month ban.

אין חוק שאוסר על הנפת הדגל ושירת התקווה על הר הבית. אנחנו לא הפרנו את שלום הציבור. ולמרות זאת קיבלנו צו הרחקה 3 חודשים. והערבים שמסיתים ומניפים את דגלי הטרור מסתובבים חופשי.

הוויכוח שלי עם השוטר שהוציא אותנו ממהר ועיכב אותנו.

חייבים לשנות מדיניות על הר הבית ! pic.twitter.com/jLUPUfCzEx — Nili Kupfer- Naouri (@NaouriNili) February 2, 2023

“I call on Minister Ben Gvir to immediately change police protocols on the Mount,” said Naouri. “When I lived in Paris, I waved the Israeli flag on the streets proudly and was never arrested by the French police.”

“This discrimination can’t be tolerated: while I am banned from the Mount, the police did nothing against Arabs who waved PLO flags,” she added. “I expect the police to not ban me from the holiest place to Jews!”

Non-Muslim can visit the Temple Mount only under severe restrictions.

“We see again that in the State of Israel there are places where waving the national flag is a cause for sanctions against civilians,” said Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, an organization devoted to raising awareness on the Temple Mount heritage. “This is morally wrong and cannot be tolerated. This is our flag and our Mount.”