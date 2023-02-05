Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

French-Israeli activists banned from Temple Mount for waiving Israeli flag

My house shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples.

Isaiah

56:

7

(the israel bible)

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

,

February 5, 2023

< 1 min read

Two French-Israeli activists received a three-month ban from the Temple Mount Sunday for waving an Israeli flag on the site last month.

Two weeks ago, Nili Naouri and Raphael Benisti from “Israel is Forever” – an organization promoting Israel advocacy for French speakers – ascended the mount to honor the memory of Naouri’s father Jacques Kupfer on the second anniversary of his death.

After the activists waved the Israeli flag on the compound, the police arrested them and detained them for 6 hours. On Sunday, the police issued a 3-month ban.

“I call on Minister Ben Gvir to immediately change police protocols on the Mount,” said Naouri. “When I lived in Paris, I waved the Israeli flag on the streets proudly and was never arrested by the French police.”

“This discrimination can’t be tolerated: while I am banned from the Mount, the police did nothing against Arabs who waved PLO flags,” she added. “I expect the police to not ban me from the holiest place to Jews!”

Non-Muslim can visit the Temple Mount only under severe restrictions.

“We see again that in the State of Israel there are places where waving the national flag is a cause for sanctions against civilians,” said Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, an organization devoted to raising awareness on the Temple Mount heritage. “This is morally wrong and cannot be tolerated. This is our flag and our Mount.”

Share this article

Related articles

Meet the rabbi-activist working to open up the Temple Mount as a “house of prayer for all nations”

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Biblical climate justice: Learning from trees on Tu B’shvat

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

American tourist desecrates Jerusalem church

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Biden misquotes Bible at National Prayer Breakfast

JNS

JNS

Secular progressives are targeting God-fearing families with an anti-God agenda. Stand with Christians and Jews in defense of Biblical values!

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Default Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .