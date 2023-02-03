The Israel Guys: The Media Got THIS STORY All Wrong

In the wake of the worst terrorist attack that Israel has experienced in many years, the media had a hay day – not with reporting what really happened, but instead, distorting the facts, blaming Israel for the Jews who were murdered, and as usual, blasting them for daring to live in their own land. On today’s show, The Israel Guys take a look at the biased headlines from the mainstream media regarding the terrorist attack in which seven Jews were murdered. Unsurprisingly, the media got it all wrong….again.