REPORT: US K-12 “Liberated Ethnic Studies” target Jews, Israel

for the wicked and the deceitful open their mouth against me; they speak to me with lying tongue.

Psalms

109:

2

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 3, 2023

< 1 min read

 A recently released report from the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) takes aim at the push to introduce a divisive ethnic studies curriculum, which paints Jews and Israel in a negative light.

American schools have long taught history and the accomplishments of minority peoples to bring students together, the report authors note. Yet, “a nationwide movement called ‘liberated ethnic studies’ seeks to introduce a divisive politicized project into the nation’s K-12 curriculum that disavows this central tenet of education fostering national unity and cohesion,” they report.

“The movement’s teacher-activists aim to indoctrinate teachers, encouraging them to enlist students into an effort they claim is necessary to address systemic racism in America,” according to the report.

Further, many of the leaders of the liberated ethnic studies movement are also prominent supporters of the BDS movement. They “profess their allegiance to anti-Israel activism and have shaped the movement’s content and direction sharply towards their views,” the report states, adding that their goal “is to inject anti-Israel propaganda into American schools at all grade levels.”

CAMERA plans a series of such reports on the liberated ethnic studies movement.

