Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Prayers needed for the soldier shot by terrorist in Jerusalem, parents say

So Moshe cried out to Hashem, saying, “O Hashem, pray heal her!”

Numbers

12:

13

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

, ,

February 1, 2023

< 1 min read

The parents of the soldier wounded by a terrorist in Jerusalem on Saturday told the media that his condition has worsened.

“Today it turned out that Nadav’s situation is more complex than we thought,” his parents said without revealing his full name. He was reported to be in serious but stable condition and is sedated and on a ventilator. The parents added that further tests were being carried out. “This means that Nadav’s rehabilitation period will be longer than we expected and that we need to pray a lot.”

In Jewish tradition, prayers for healing are said by adding the name of the sick person and the name of their mother. In this case, the wounded young man is named Nadav Chaim (נדב חיים) the son of (ben  בן) Irit Chaya ( אירית חיה).

A special prayer service was held at the Western Wall for the young man.

The young man is an officer in the Paratroopers Brigade. He was walking with his father on Saturday morning when they were attacked by a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist armed with a handgun. Nadav returned fire and managed to neutralize the terrorist despite being shot in the upper body. His father was also seriously hurt in the attack but was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The previous evening, seven Jews were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in front of a nearby synagogue.

Share this article

Related articles

‘Overwhelming evidence of ties between Palestinian NGOs and the PFLP’

JNS

JNS

Two IDF soldiers injured in Samaria car-ramming

JNS

JNS

Clashes between Armenian Christians and Jews in Jerusalem’s Old City

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Members of Neturei Karta mourn Palestinian “martyrs” killed while trying to murder Jews

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .