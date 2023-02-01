Prayers needed for the soldier shot by terrorist in Jerusalem, parents say

The parents of the soldier wounded by a terrorist in Jerusalem on Saturday told the media that his condition has worsened.

“Today it turned out that Nadav’s situation is more complex than we thought,” his parents said without revealing his full name. He was reported to be in serious but stable condition and is sedated and on a ventilator. The parents added that further tests were being carried out. “This means that Nadav’s rehabilitation period will be longer than we expected and that we need to pray a lot.”

In Jewish tradition, prayers for healing are said by adding the name of the sick person and the name of their mother. In this case, the wounded young man is named Nadav Chaim (נדב חיים) the son of (ben בן) Irit Chaya ( אירית חיה).

A special prayer service was held at the Western Wall for the young man.

The young man is an officer in the Paratroopers Brigade. He was walking with his father on Saturday morning when they were attacked by a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist armed with a handgun. Nadav returned fire and managed to neutralize the terrorist despite being shot in the upper body. His father was also seriously hurt in the attack but was released from the hospital on Sunday.

The previous evening, seven Jews were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in front of a nearby synagogue.