Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Congress to vote on removing Ilhan Omar from foreign affairs committee—report

And Hashem shall be king over all the earth; in that day there shall be one Hashem with one name.

Zechariah

14:

9

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

February 1, 2023

< 1 min read

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote as early as Wednesday on a resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, Axios reported.

The development comes after Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), one of three Republicans to have expressed opposition to the move, said on Tuesday that she would vote in favor of the resolution after language was added to allow lawmakers to appeal their removals from committees.

The text of the resolution, introduced by Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) on Tuesday, says that “any Member reserves the right to bring a case before the Committee on Ethics as grounds for an appeal to the Speaker of the House for reconsideration of any committee removal decision,” according to the report.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) earlier this month repeated his promise to oust Omar from her influential post, however the report said that holdouts and several absences had kept the GOP below the threshold needed to pass party-line bills given their five-seat majority in the House.

“Look at Congresswoman Omar, her antisemitic comments that have gone forward. We’re not going to allow her to be on Foreign Affairs,” said McCarthy in a December interview.

Omar previously said that Israel had “hypnotized the world,” accused Jews of buying control of Congress, called Israel an “apartheid state” and likened Israel to the Taliban and Hamas terrorist groups.

McCarthy’s pledge to remove Omar has previously been applauded by pro-Israel groups including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Zionist Organization of America, B’nai B’rith International and the Republican Jewish Coalition, among others.

Share this article

Related articles

Abbas presents Blinken with list of demands for Israeli concessions

JNS

JNS

Bennett vows return to premiership, calls on US Jewry to ‘embrace’ Israel

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu: Blinken visit sign of ‘unbreakable’ US-Israel bond

JNS

JNS

Abbas urges US spymaster to pressure Israel to stop ‘aggression’

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .