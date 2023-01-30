Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu

All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.

Genesis

22:

18

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 30, 2023

< 1 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night.

The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon.

The United States, United Kingdom and France in October jointly raised the issue of Tehran’s transfer of attack drones to Russia at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Council members received expert briefings on the matter, and the Western nations expressed “grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of these UAVs from Iran in violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 2231,” which formally endorsed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The United States began warning in July that Tehran was planning to supply so-called suicide drones to Moscow, stating that there was now “abundant evidence” that the UAVs were being used against Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that while Washington prefers a diplomatic path forward with Iran, everything—including the military option—is on the table.

Share this article

Related articles

“House of Hope saved my life,” says former resident

Israel365

Israel365

Israeli Security Cabinet approves anti-terror measures following deadly attacks

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu: Response to Palestinian terror will be ‘strong, swift and precise’

JNS

JNS

Help feed Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Defualt Donation Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .