Macron extends condolences over Jerusalem terror in call with Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday over the killing of seven people in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday night.

The two leaders also “sharply” condemned Iran’s involvement in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and agreed to meet soon.

The United States, United Kingdom and France in October jointly raised the issue of Tehran’s transfer of attack drones to Russia at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

Council members received expert briefings on the matter, and the Western nations expressed “grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of these UAVs from Iran in violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 2231,” which formally endorsed the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The United States began warning in July that Tehran was planning to supply so-called suicide drones to Moscow, stating that there was now “abundant evidence” that the UAVs were being used against Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that while Washington prefers a diplomatic path forward with Iran, everything—including the military option—is on the table.